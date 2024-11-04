Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,865. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $86.23 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

