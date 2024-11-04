Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.48. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.870 EPS.

CHH traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,507. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $149.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,493.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

