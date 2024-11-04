ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $22.36 on Monday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $813.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

