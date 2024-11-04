Centennial Bank AR Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centennial Bank AR lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

