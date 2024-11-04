Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Thomas M. Lo Sells 900 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,873. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.93 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

