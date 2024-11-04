Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 39,534.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Caterpillar by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3,319.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 275,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,969 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $97,042,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 99.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after buying an additional 244,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

CAT traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $380.34. 270,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,188. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.57 and a 52-week high of $403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.56.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

