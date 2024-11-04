CashBackPro One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,093.53 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $11,093.53 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,512.62 or 1.00001897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00053407 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06204703 USD and is down -19.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19,983.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

