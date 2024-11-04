Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 62 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.74, for a total value of $18,149.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,484.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SAM opened at $294.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $371.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $16,014,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.