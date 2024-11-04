Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

