Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 214,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SIVR traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 237,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

