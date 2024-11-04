Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 128,573 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 182,306 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $67.20.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks That Are Potential Takeover Targets in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.