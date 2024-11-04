Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 128,573 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 182,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $67.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

