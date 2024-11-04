Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,356. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.