Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 6,399 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.34. 253,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.79 and a 52-week high of $262.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.10.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.