Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $82.13. 871,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,289. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2831 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

