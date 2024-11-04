Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 3,900 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.62. 1,320,748 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

