Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $45,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

