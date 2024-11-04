CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 151219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

CaixaBank Trading Up 15.6 %

CaixaBank Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

