Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 23,029.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after buying an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

