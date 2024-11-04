BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.26. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,452 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,783,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

