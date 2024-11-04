Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $674.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $793.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $896.99. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $627.09 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.