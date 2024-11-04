Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,687. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.