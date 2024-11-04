Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,687. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

