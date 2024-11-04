Bittensor (TAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.23 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $437.58 or 0.00632992 BTC on exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $125.58 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 432.54303743 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $115,170,660.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

