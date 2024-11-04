Bitkub Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $186.08 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00003100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $186.08 million and approximately $567,375.00 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,696.93 or 1.00100192 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,686.87 or 1.00085307 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Bitkub Coin Coin Profile
Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain.
Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin
