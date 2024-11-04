Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $10.12 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $5,694.41 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016127 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005783 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,074.71 or 0.38005221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

