BigBear.ai (BBAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect BigBear.ai to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 104.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.34%. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BigBear.ai to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

BBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

