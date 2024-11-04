Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $161.54 and a one year high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,362. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.