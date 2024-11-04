Axie Infinity Price Hits $4.46 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $681.79 million and $31.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00006591 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,568.49 or 0.99910264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,956,124 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

