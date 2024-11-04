Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

