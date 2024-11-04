Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,841,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the previous session’s volume of 340,663 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $66.94.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

