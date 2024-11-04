ATS (ATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will issue its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

ATS Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$42.59 on Monday. ATS has a 1-year low of C$33.47 and a 1-year high of C$60.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

