ATS (ATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will issue its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%.
ATS Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ATS stock opened at C$42.59 on Monday. ATS has a 1-year low of C$33.47 and a 1-year high of C$60.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on ATS
About ATS
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- November’s Small-Cap Treasures: 3 Stocks Poised for Growth
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bright Future for Clean Hydrogen Stocks? Analysts Are Watching
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- High-Yield AbbVie Gains Momentum: A 20% Upside Is in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.