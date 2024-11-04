Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $106,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.15 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

