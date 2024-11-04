Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,067 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $121,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 26,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $509,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.90. The company has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

