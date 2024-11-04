Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $89,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 91.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

NOW opened at $946.78 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $602.45 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $896.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $195.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

