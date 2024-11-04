Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $53,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.81. 448,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,250. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

