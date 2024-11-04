Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG) Insider Robin Low Buys 58,200 Shares

Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG – Get Free Report) insider Robin Low purchased 58,200 shares of Articore Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,788.00 ($13,018.42).
Robin Low also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Robin Low purchased 142,514 shares of Articore Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,022.41 ($32,909.48).
