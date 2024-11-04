Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,948,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 276,722 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 1.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $427,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

APTV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.94. 956,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

