Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $160,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $183.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.67 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

