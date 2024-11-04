ANyONe Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69.08 Million (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market cap of $69.08 million and approximately $524,379.78 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,875.31 or 0.99606215 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,466.57 or 0.99015104 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,910,180 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,863,910.0466165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.77813977 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $232,054.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

