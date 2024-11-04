Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.