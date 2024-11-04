Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,233 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Amgen were worth $342,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

AMGN opened at $319.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.52 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

