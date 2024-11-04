Algorand (ALGO) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $904.03 million and $31.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00033511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,335,656,401 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

