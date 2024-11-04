Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.32 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASTL opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.49. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

