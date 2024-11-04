Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $667.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.