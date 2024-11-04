Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

