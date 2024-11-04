Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 24,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.93. 11,200,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,504,246. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.