ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,560.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

