ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.