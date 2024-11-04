Aby J. Mathew Sells 547 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $12,663.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,462.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,579,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

