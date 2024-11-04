AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by Argus to Buy Rating

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $203.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,745.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 156.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,997 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

