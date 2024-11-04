6,914 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,914 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $182.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.33.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,260.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,260.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

