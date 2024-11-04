3,094 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.2 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.46. 407,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.75 and a 1 year high of $214.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
