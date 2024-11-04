3,094 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.2 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.46. 407,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.75 and a 1 year high of $214.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.